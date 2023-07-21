Who is Tongaat buyer Kagera?
Creditors will need to approve buyer Kagera Sugar when they vote on the updated business plan in September
21 July 2023 - 10:33
UPDATED 21 July 2023 - 19:00
Kagera Sugar has been chosen as the preferred buyer of Tongaat Hulett’s sugar businesses, after business rescue practitioners whittled down a list of 70 potential interested parties and then analysed eight serious offers.
Kagera Sugar is part of the Super Group of companies in Tanzania. It has interests in sugar farming in that country and the Democratic Republic of Congo, sugar refineries in Bahrain and Oman, and industrial piping...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now