Tanzanian group grabs Tongaat Hulett
Creditors will need to approve buyer Kagera Sugar when they vote on the updated business plan in September
21 July 2023 - 10:33
Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners have chosen East African sugar producer Kagera Sugar as the buyer for the debt-laden business.
Kagera, which was chosen out of eight bidders, is part of a group of companies which are the largest producers of sugar in Tanzania and it owns sugar assets in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Middle East...
