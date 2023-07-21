Little known about potential Tongaat buyer
Creditors will need to approve buyer Kagera Sugar when they vote on the updated business plan in September
21 July 2023 - 10:33
UPDATED 21 July 2023 - 16:33
It is easier to gather information on the Kagera Sugar Football Club than its sponsor, Tanzanian firm Kagera Sugar, which is the preferred buyer of SA sugar giant Tongaat Hulett’s assets.
Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners said on Friday Kagera Sugar had been chosen as the preferred buyer, after whittling down a list of 70 potential interested parties and then analysing eight serious offers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now