Hulamin confirms strike by Numsa over employee benefits
Aluminium supplier says employee benefits cannot be negotiated outside a full agreement
12 July 2023 - 20:43
Aluminium supplier Hulamin confirmed on Wednesday that workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) had embarked on industrial action with effect from Monday over employee benefits.
Numsa represents 1,050 members of the 1,800 workforce at Hulamin, which is based in KwaZulu-Natal. Workers are demanding medical aid contributions by the company be increased to 50% from 40%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now