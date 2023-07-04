Remgro increases its holding in Heineken Beverages to 18.8%
Investment conglomerate has bought more than 13-million Heineken Beverages shares in the past three months
04 July 2023 - 19:47
UPDATED 04 July 2023 - 23:30
Remgro, an investment conglomerate chaired and controlled by billionaire Johann Rupert, has bought more than 13-million Heineken Beverages shares in the past three months, taking its holding in the group to 18.8%.
Remgro said on Monday its stake in Heineken is up from the 15.5% it had after Heineken and Distell’s merger earlier in 2023, a move seen as increasing the scope to participate on the upside...
