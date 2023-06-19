Companies / Industrials

Omnia profit rises despite tough operating environment

Higher average commodity prices offset lower annual volumes, the chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group reports

19 June 2023 - 09:13 Nico Gous

Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia reported a higher profit and increased its dividend after a strong performance despite a challenging, volatile operating environment due to higher average commodity prices.

Sales volumes were lower in the year to end-March due to adverse weather conditions and interruptions to mining activity, but Omnia weathered the storm and declared a 36.4% higher dividend at 375c per share, amounting to R634m...

