Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia reported a higher profit and increased its dividend after a strong performance despite a challenging, volatile operating environment due to higher average commodity prices.
Sales volumes were lower in the year to end-March due to adverse weather conditions and interruptions to mining activity, but Omnia weathered the storm and declared a 36.4% higher dividend at 375c per share, amounting to R634m...
Omnia profit rises despite tough operating environment
Higher average commodity prices offset lower annual volumes, the chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group reports
