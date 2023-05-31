Companies / Industrials

Tongaat Hulett has eight potential suitors

Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer

31 May 2023 - 17:36 Katharine Child

Tongaat Hulett has attracted the interest of eight potential buyers for either the entire company or its ailing SA business.

The business rescue practitioners, Metis Advisory, on Thursday afternoon unveiled their plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer, with the vote on the plan scheduled for June 14...

