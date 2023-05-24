RFG reports jump in profit but lower volumes

Despite the continued impasse in US debt negotiations, gold prices remain stable, while markets anticipate the Fed’s coming meeting minutes to predict potential rate changes
As precious as SA’s non-aligned status may be, it’s a toothless strategy in the current diplomatic round
Unions reject 4.5% revised offer
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
Shareholders of the residential-focused Reit will vote in June on the proposed merger with SA Corporate Real Estate
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The Treasury says the current procurement system in government is not working, which means it is not able to deliver services effectively.
A deadly disease has caused a swift, lethal impact on the Red Sea’s black sea urchin population, disrupting the balance of the local coral reef ecosystem
The vocal encouragement of a passionate home crowd is vital at crucial stages of a match to give their team a boost when it’s needed most.
Release of latest products of Raats Family Vineyards shows how important the past two decades have been
The interim profit of food producer RFG Holdings jumped more than one-third despite selling lower volumes as high inflation and rate hikes ate into the disposable income of consumers.
“While inflation has started to ease from the heights of the 2022 financial year, we are still experiencing pressure from higher packaging and raw material costs,” CEO Pieter Hanekom said in the results for the six months to the end of April 2...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RFG reports jump in profit but lower volumes
Price inflation lifted the results of the food producer amid weaker consumer demand
The interim profit of food producer RFG Holdings jumped more than one-third despite selling lower volumes as high inflation and rate hikes ate into the disposable income of consumers.
“While inflation has started to ease from the heights of the 2022 financial year, we are still experiencing pressure from higher packaging and raw material costs,” CEO Pieter Hanekom said in the results for the six months to the end of April 2...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.