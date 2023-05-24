Minister’s comment point to further output cuts, while stalled US debt-ceiling talks add to positive sentiment
The Reserve Bank’s repo rate is a critical benchmark in assessing and guiding the SA economy
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
The rally that has added $400bn to its market value is about to be tested
The projected sharp decline in 2023 largely reflects continued growth weakness in SA, the region’s largest economy and trading partner.
The Treasury says the current procurement system in government is not working, which means it is not able to deliver services effectively.
Opposition politicians, who have been in talks with the government over the proposed reforms since they were suspended in late March, protested
The vocal encouragement of a passionate home crowd is vital at crucial stages of a match to give their team a boost when it’s needed most.
The retro-styled bike can be extensively customised
Packaging group Nampak suffered a R2.4bn loss in the six months to March while its net debt rose 23% to almost R6bn, raising questions about the revised R1bn rights offer proposal, and if it will be sufficient to repair its balance sheet.
Nampak, which is one of SA’s biggest packing companies, is caught up in historical dollar-denominated debt accumulated over the past decade, when it expanded several countries on the continent including Nigeria. ..
Nampak suffers R2.4bn loss and cuts proposed rights offer to R1bn
Interim CEO Phil Roux says Nampak is looking to reduce costs and working capital, as well as sell assets
Packaging group Nampak suffered a R2.4bn loss in the six months to March while its net debt rose 23% to almost R6bn, raising questions about the revised R1bn rights offer proposal, and if it will be sufficient to repair its balance sheet.
Nampak, which is one of SA's biggest packing companies, is caught up in historical dollar-denominated debt accumulated over the past decade, when it expanded several countries on the continent including Nigeria.
