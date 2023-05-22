Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Barloworld declares higher dividend as loss turns to profit
The diversified industrial group also reported a surge in revenue in its latest interim results
Diversified industrial group Barloworld’s interim loss swung into a profit as it reported a jump in revenue and upped its dividend.
The company, valued at R16.3bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the six months to end-March that its net profit from continuing operations went from a loss of R164m a year ago to a profit of R1.1bn as revenue from continuing operations rose 12.9% to R20.8bn...
