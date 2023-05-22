Companies / Industrials

Barloworld declares higher dividend as loss turns to profit

The diversified industrial group also reported a surge in revenue in its latest interim results

BL Premium
22 May 2023 - 10:45 Nico Gous

Diversified industrial group Barloworld’s interim loss swung into a profit as it reported a jump in revenue and upped its dividend.

The company, valued at R16.3bn on the JSE, reported in its results for the six months to end-March that its net profit from continuing operations went from a loss of R164m a year ago to a profit of R1.1bn as revenue from continuing operations rose 12.9% to R20.8bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.