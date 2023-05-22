Astral Foods incurs R741m in load-shedding costs and counting

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
SA’s largest poultry producer Astral incurred R741m in load-sheddingrelated costs in the six months to end-March, putting its balance sheet under significant strain.
Investors reacted negatively to the results, with the share price falling 8% to R155.80 in its biggest one-day decline since late October, giving Astral a market valuation R6.6bn.
The erratic power supply coincided with record-high feed costs to squeeze its profits during the reporting period, though Astral expects conditions to improve in the second half of the financial year as feed costs start to moderate.
However, a substantially weaker rand could negate the effects of softer international grain prices.
“The conditions experienced were far worse than we could have anticipated,” CEO Chris Schutte said in a statement on Monday.
Group operating profit plummeted 88% to R98m even as Astral increased selling prices in its main poultry division in an attempt to counter surging costs made up of feed, diesel, energy and wages.
Broiler sales volumes declined 10.6% as load-shedding affected poultry processing, resulting in lower sales into the quick-service restaurants and lower fresh chicken sales as a proportion of the total basket.
Broiler volumes processed for the review period dropped by 17%, equating to an average of 4.9-million birds per week compared with an average of 5.8-million birds in the prior comparable period.
As a result of unreliable power supply, Astral used high levels of feed to sustain the birds on farms. With increased stages of load-shedding, consumers were also cautious about buying refrigerated foodstuff in bulk.
However, operating profit in the feed division rose 28.5% to R381m, boosted by higher selling prices as a result of significant increases in raw material costs.
CFO Dries Ferreira said the group is being “forced” to reallocate at least R400m in capital expenditure towards back-up solutions to supply electricity and water to operations.
About R1.2bn in cash outflow was reported during the period, consisting of load-shedding-related expenditure and working capital requirements.
As a result, no interim dividend was declared. Astral said it would focus on rebuilding its balance sheet in the 2024 financial year.
Schutte expects raw material input costs to reduce and poultry efficiencies to return to normal from July onwards, though a weaker rand and further escalations in the diesel bill threaten the projected outlook.
The rand was hovering near record lows against dollar at R19.41, having declined 14% so far in 2023.
Last week, power utility Eskom warned the country to brace itself for a potential increase in load-shedding beyond stage 6, which will have ripple effects on companies.
“The dramatic demise of Eskom in the generation and distribution of electricity ... failing water supply networks, together with the disastrous state of Transnet, have destroyed the capacity of the agricultural sector to function efficiently, which is fast becoming globally cost uncompetitive,” Schutte said.
mahlangua@businesslive. co.za
