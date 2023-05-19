Companies / Industrials

Nampak’s share down as it flags headline loss

Share price of the debt-ridden packaging company has fallen more than 90% over the past five years

BL Premium
19 May 2023 - 11:00 Nico Gous

Nampak’s share price dropped on Friday after it announced that its interim headline earnings will go from a profit to a loss while it waits to determine the size of a rights offer as the debt-ridden packaging company seeks to raise capital.

“Negotiations to conclude credit-approved term sheets for a refinancing package for the next five years are progressing, with a milestone conclusion date of 15th of June 2023,” the company, valued at R463m on the JSE, said in a trading statement...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.