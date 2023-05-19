Nampak’s share down as it flags headline loss

China’s oil refinery throughput in April rose 18.9% from a year earlier to the second-highest level on record
Pravin Gordhan should tell us what happened on his visit to China
The minister told MPs in her budget vote speech that her department’s processing of environmental applications has been expedited
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
The pharmacy group warns that rising operational costs linked to load-shedding will affect its future earnings
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The rolling disruptions to electricity supply will last until the end of the month
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
A triumphant return to Bree Street as Chefs Warehouse opens at The Bailey
Nampak’s share price dropped on Friday after it announced that its interim headline earnings will go from a profit to a loss while it waits to determine the size of a rights offer as the debt-ridden packaging company seeks to raise capital.
“Negotiations to conclude credit-approved term sheets for a refinancing package for the next five years are progressing, with a milestone conclusion date of 15th of June 2023,” the company, valued at R463m on the JSE, said in a trading statement...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nampak’s share down as it flags headline loss
Share price of the debt-ridden packaging company has fallen more than 90% over the past five years
Nampak’s share price dropped on Friday after it announced that its interim headline earnings will go from a profit to a loss while it waits to determine the size of a rights offer as the debt-ridden packaging company seeks to raise capital.
“Negotiations to conclude credit-approved term sheets for a refinancing package for the next five years are progressing, with a milestone conclusion date of 15th of June 2023,” the company, valued at R463m on the JSE, said in a trading statement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.