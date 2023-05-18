KWV boss replaced after wife appears on TV show

State-owned utility warns that stage 7 and 8 load-shedding is on the cards as winter sets in
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Lower load-shedding plan will be introduced in phases, starting with businesses and households
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Financial services group says life insurance business in retail mass segment is under pressure
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, about SA allegedly supplying weapons for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Producers forced into expensive transport alternatives by cyclone and power cuts
Germany gets his first Grand Tour stage win
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and head for a comical adventure across Central Europe
KWV CEO Boyce Lloyd will step down from his position a year earlier than previously announced, amid controversy over his flamboyant wife’s comments on Kyknet reality show Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande.
Lloyd will be replaced by CEO elect John Loomes, who had been identified and trained to take over from July 2024. Loomes has been serving as prospective CEO of wine and spirits manufacturer KWV since September last year and, in his temporary role as COO, was responsible for most functions and reporting lines...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KWV boss replaced after wife appears on TV show
KWV CEO Boyce Lloyd will step down from his position a year earlier than previously announced, amid controversy over his flamboyant wife’s comments on Kyknet reality show Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande.
Lloyd will be replaced by CEO elect John Loomes, who had been identified and trained to take over from July 2024. Loomes has been serving as prospective CEO of wine and spirits manufacturer KWV since September last year and, in his temporary role as COO, was responsible for most functions and reporting lines...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.