Business Day TV speaks to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
However, the US software giant still faces a battle to clinch the world’s biggest gaming industry takeover
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
How a young Gary Kirsten scored a ton with the help of the scorers
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
Raubex has given shareholders a reason to smile. During the annual period the construction and materials group hiked its dividend by 40.7% to 76c. This comes as it reported revenue increased almost a third to more than R15.3bn, resulting a final dividend up 40% to 76c per share. Business Day TV unpacked the results with company CEO Felicia Msiza.
WATCH: Raubex lifts annual dividend
Business Day TV speaks to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza
