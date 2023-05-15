Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Raubex lifts annual dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza

15 May 2023 - 21:05
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM

Raubex has given shareholders a reason to smile. During the annual period the construction and materials group hiked its dividend by 40.7% to 76c. This comes as it reported revenue increased almost a third to more than R15.3bn, resulting a final dividend up 40% to 76c per share. Business Day TV unpacked the results with company CEO Felicia Msiza.

