Construction and materials group Raubex upped its dividend after a bump in profit in its annual results due to the completion of its flagship Beitbridge border project, the reception of the first full-year contribution of chrome producer Bauba Resources, its Sanral projects in KwaZulu-Natal and its diversification into Australia.
The dividend of the company, valued at R4.4bn on the JSE, was 40.7% higher year on year at 76c per share and profit up 36.9% to R858.6m in its year to end-February...
Raubex raises dividend as profit jumps
The Beitbridge border project, inclusion of chrome producer Bauba Resources and work for Sanral boosted its results
