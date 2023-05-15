Companies / Industrials

Raubex raises dividend as profit jumps

The Beitbridge border project, inclusion of chrome producer Bauba Resources and work for Sanral boosted its results

15 May 2023 - 09:16 Nico Gous

Construction and materials group Raubex upped its dividend after a bump in profit in its annual results due to the completion of its flagship Beitbridge border project, the reception of the first full-year contribution of chrome producer Bauba Resources, its Sanral projects in KwaZulu-Natal and its diversification into Australia.

The dividend of the company, valued at R4.4bn on the JSE, was 40.7% higher year on year at 76c per share and profit up  36.9% to R858.6m in its year to end-February...

