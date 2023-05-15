Companies / Industrials

KAP flags drop in annual profit with two months left of 2023 year

Load-shedding has affected demand for the products of industrial, chemicals and logistics group KAP

15 May 2023 - 13:58 Nico Gous

Industrial, chemicals and logistics group KAP has flagged lower profits in its next annual results with two months left to go in its financial year, following lower sales as load-shedding dampened demand for its products.

“Against this demanding backdrop, the group delivered a performance that was below our expectations as both the detrimental impact of load-shedding on customers’ operations and the softening of domestic consumer demand were greater than anticipated, particularly towards the end of the period,” the company, valued at R7.1bn on the JSE, said in an update for the 10 months to end-April...

