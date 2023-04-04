Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts Sells Bombela Concession Company Stake for R1.26bn

The specialist engineering group will use the proceeds from the deal to cut its debt and interest costs

BL Premium
04 April 2023 - 09:08 Nico Gous

Specialist engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) has completed the sale of its interest in the Bombela Concession Company (BCC), which was appointed to design, build, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project.

The company, valued at R712m on the JSE, sold its stake to a wholly owned subsidiary of European toll and motorway developer and operator Intertoll International for R1.26bn after shareholders voted in favour of the deal at a general meeting on February 20...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.