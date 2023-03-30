Metair goes from profit to loss in 2022

RMB analysts expect a final hike in the cycle on Thursday, despite higher inflation in February
Why does SA not argue the merits of its own pioneering constitution for all Africans?
Tshepo Lipholo proposes a motion to declare the Free State and parts of four other provinces ‘Lesotho territory’
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
Bekker and his wife, Karen Roos, have developed the Babylonstoren estate on the outskirts of Cape Town, which houses luxury hotels
The Reserve Bank is expected to switch to pause mode after this MPC meeting, assuming limited changes to its medium-term inflation forecasts and an expected pause by the US Fed
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Carbon trading generates a sustainable income for both landowners and rural Kenyans in the Kasigau Corridor, but critics question the offsets’ impact and equity
The downside to the modern era’s glut of professional cricket is that the outstanding performances are soon forgotten, as are their stories.
Having won a $21.88bn contract with the US government, many of the problems surfaced that couch-surfers experienced, including nausea and eyestrain
Automotive-components manufacturer and battery-maker Metair had a torrid year in 2022 as it went from a profit to a loss, because of multiple challenges, such as the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, global supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages.
The profit of the company, valued at R4.46bn on the JSE, cratered from a profit of R692.8m to a loss of R3.9m in its year to end-December...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Metair goes from profit to loss in 2022
The automotive-components manufacturer and battery-maker battled several challenges, including last year’s devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal
Automotive-components manufacturer and battery-maker Metair had a torrid year in 2022 as it went from a profit to a loss, because of multiple challenges, such as the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, global supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages.
The profit of the company, valued at R4.46bn on the JSE, cratered from a profit of R692.8m to a loss of R3.9m in its year to end-December...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.