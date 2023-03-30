Companies / Industrials

Metair goes from profit to loss in 2022

The automotive-components manufacturer and battery-maker battled several challenges, including last year’s devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal

30 March 2023 - 09:11 Nico Gous

Automotive-components manufacturer and battery-maker Metair had a torrid year in 2022 as it went from a profit to a loss, because of multiple challenges, such as the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, global supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages.

The profit of the company, valued at R4.46bn on the JSE, cratered from a profit of R692.8m to a loss of R3.9m in its year to end-December...

