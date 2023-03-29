Companies / Industrials

Barloworld’s sales more than halved in Russia, but rose overall

The diversified industrial group reports higher revenue despite a significant drop in Russian sales due to the Ukraine conflict

29 March 2023 - 09:08 Nico Gous

The sales of Barloworld more than halved in Russia in recent times as the war in Ukraine continued, but that did not prevent the diversified industrial group from reporting higher overall revenue.

The company, valued at R16.6bn on the JSE, said in a voluntary update for the five months to end-February that its revenue dropped 53.4% year on year to $116.2m (R2.11bn) and operating profit from core operating activities were down 37% in Russia...

