The initial slump was halted as investors digested the support efforts and the pace at which they had come, while the European Stoxx 600 index moved into positive territory
The team were hoping in vain that bringing the truth about the fake intelligence to the UN Security Council might prevent the 2003 war
Kgosientso Ramokgopa says the workers of Eskom will be the driving force behind ending load-shedding in SA
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
The carmaker aims to keep reducing costs, avoid processes with environmental and health risks, and cut reliance on commodities most susceptible to price swings
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for nationwide protests against President William Ruto, whom he accuses of cheating in 2022’s election
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
The Mercedes driver and director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association was handed a five-second penalty for lining up slightly out of position on the starting grid
Forestry and sawmill company York Timbers has flagged a drop in profit because of price increases in logs, higher transport costs and greater spending on diesel to minimise the impact of power cuts.
The company, valued at R1.02bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement and update for its 2022 half-year to end-December that these costs will not be recovered in its selling prices to consumers...
York Timbers sees price increases and higher costs cutting into profits
Forestry and sawmill company York Timbers has flagged a drop in profit because of price increases in logs, higher transport costs and greater spending on diesel to minimise the impact of power cuts.
The company, valued at R1.02bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement and update for its 2022 half-year to end-December that these costs will not be recovered in its selling prices to consumers...
