Companies / Industrials

PPC to lift prices as it foresees lower cement sales

The cement maker believes recovery in its key market of SA is dependent on a better economy and large infrastructure projects

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 11:27 Nico Gous

Cement maker PPC expects cement sales volumes to fall in SA and Botswana, with consumer spending on building materials not expected to increase in the short-term.

Because of the expected decline in sales of 4%-7% year on year in these two key markets, PPC will hike prices in its various markets as it grapples with significantly higher input costs, because of the price of energy going up worldwide and power cuts in SA...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.