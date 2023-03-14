Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
Nehawu members endanger the sick just to increase their pay cheques
Deputy president also will oversee the police, defence, justice and state security ministers
Former ActionSA Gauteng provincial chair claims allegations made by Herman Mashaba’s bodyguard led to the breakdown of their relationship
The company warns that the headwinds facing its taxi business model have become more structural
The reading was better than expected but still bodes ill for the economy’s performance in the first three months of 2023
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Economists are concerned about funding and a lack of detail on how the government will promote renewable energy and create new green jobs
It is Cricket SA, not the ICC, that has allowed the sparse and poorly timed schedule to prevail
The Japanese company has a heritage of pushing the performance envelope when it comes to its small cars
The share price of Transaction Capital, owners of WeBuyCars, tanked more than 40% in early trade on Tuesday after the group flagged that its taxi business was facing structural problems.
The group’s stock plunged 40.17% to R16.83 by midday. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Transaction Capital’s share price plummets 40%
The company warns that the headwinds facing its taxi business model have become more structural
The share price of Transaction Capital, owners of WeBuyCars, tanked more than 40% in early trade on Tuesday after the group flagged that its taxi business was facing structural problems.
The group’s stock plunged 40.17% to R16.83 by midday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.