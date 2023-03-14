Companies / Industrials

Transaction Capital’s share price plummets 40%

The company warns that the headwinds facing its taxi business model have become more structural

BL Premium
14 March 2023 - 12:46 Kabelo Khumalo

The share price of Transaction Capital, owners of WeBuyCars, tanked more than 40% in early trade on Tuesday after the group flagged that its taxi business was facing structural problems.

The group’s stock plunged 40.17% to R16.83 by midday. ..

BL Premium

