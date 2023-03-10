Companies / Industrials

Premier Foods to list on JSE on March 24

Offer price is set at R53.82 per share, giving the group an initial market valuation of R6.9bn

10 March 2023 - 09:19 Andries Mahlangu

Premier Foods, one SA’s biggest food producers, will list on the JSE’s main board on March 24.

The offer price was set at R53.82 per share, giving Premier Foods an initial market valuation of R6.9bn...

