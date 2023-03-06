Bidvest market cap surges R12bn as it rides renewable energy wave

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
The country’s freshwater resources are stressed on all fronts
A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANCV
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shares leap the most in 24 years to deliver a growth spurt of R12bn
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
New limited-overs coach will have all the players available for the ODIs against the Netherlands
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
Industrial conglomerate Bidvest on Monday saw R12bn added to its market capitalisation after a 15.22% surge in its share price as the group said it was well positioned to profit from renewed focus in the renewable sector as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.
The company said in its interim results that it expects activity in the renewable energy, mining, agricultural, tourism and hospitality-related sectors to remain healthy, adding to its bottom line. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bidvest market cap surges R12bn as it rides renewable energy wave
Entry into the renewable sector, specifically solar panels, inverters and batteries, has been a resounding success, says the company
Industrial conglomerate Bidvest on Monday saw R12bn added to its market capitalisation after a 15.22% surge in its share price as the group said it was well positioned to profit from renewed focus in the renewable sector as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.
The company said in its interim results that it expects activity in the renewable energy, mining, agricultural, tourism and hospitality-related sectors to remain healthy, adding to its bottom line. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.