Aspen upbeat despite 15% drop in interim profit

Generic drug manufacturer says it is in advanced talks on a contract for additional sterile manufacturing

01 March 2023 - 16:10 Andries Mahlangu

Aspen Pharmacare, SA’s biggest generic drug manufacturer, reported a 15% drop in first-half profits, but painted a rosy picture heading into the second half and beyond.

Headline earnings per share, a measure of profit that strips out one-off items, fell to R6.61 in the six months to end-December, hobbled in part by the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war and lower Covid-19 vaccine sales...

