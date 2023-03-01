Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode.
Aspen Pharmacare, SA’s biggest generic drug manufacturer, reported a 15% drop in first-half profits, but painted a rosy picture heading into the second half and beyond.
Headline earnings per share, a measure of profit that strips out one-off items, fell to R6.61 in the six months to end-December, hobbled in part by the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war and lower Covid-19 vaccine sales...
Aspen upbeat despite 15% drop in interim profit
Generic drug manufacturer says it is in advanced talks on a contract for additional sterile manufacturing
