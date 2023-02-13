Judge gives ‘vague’ Tongaat homework in R450m claim against former boss

Outlook for inflation and interest rates worsens as currency dips
Tongaat Hulett, one of SA’s leading sugar producers now fighting for survival in a business rescue process, has until Monday to amend the details of the claim in a civil case in which it seeks to recoup R450m from former CEO Peter Staude and two other erstwhile executives.
The three managed to convince the high court in Pietermaritzburg that some of the claims made by the company were “vague”. The court gave Tongaat, Hippo Valley, and Triangle 20 days to go back and amend their particulars of claim against Staude. The case is also being pursued against Tongaat former CFO Murray Munro and the company’s former finance executive Sean Slabbert.
In one of SA’s biggest scandals since Steinhoff disclosed accounting fraud in December 2017, the company in June 2019 asked the JSE to suspend trade in its shares after an investigation flagged accounting practices that meant its financial statements could not be relied upon.
Tongaat, which traces its roots back to the 1850s, in 2020 initiated civil proceedings against Staude, Munro and Slabbert, demanding R450m from them based on a damning PwC forensic investigation released a year earlier.
The claims against Staude are:
Staude and five other former Tongaat executives were last year charged with fraud amounting to R3.5bn. The pretrial proceedings are scheduled for Friday.
According to the provisional indictment, the men acted with a common purpose to commit the crimes between 2015 and 2018 relating to about 69 property deals involving Tongaat Hullett Development.
Tongaat entered voluntary business rescue on October 27 last year after it became unable pay back its lenders.
Judge Koen ordered Tongaat, Hippo Valley, and Triangle to clarify a few matters in their particulars of claim to allow Staude and the two others to conduct their defence:
Tongaat spokesperson Heidi Geldenhuys said the companies are on track to meet the judge’s deadline.
“They are on track to file on Monday the 20th and will continue with the claims against the directors,” she said.
