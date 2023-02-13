Companies / Industrials

Judge gives ‘vague’ Tongaat homework in R450m claim against former boss

Company sent back to the drawing board to clarify the particulars of claim against its former CEO

13 February 2023 - 20:33 Kabelo Khumalo
Peter Staude.
Tongaat Hulett, one of SA’s leading sugar producers now fighting for survival in a business rescue process, has until Monday to amend the details of the claim in a civil case in which it seeks to recoup R450m from former CEO Peter Staude and two other erstwhile executives.

The three managed to convince the high court in Pietermaritzburg that some of the claims made by the company were “vague”. The court gave Tongaat, Hippo Valley, and Triangle 20 days to go back and amend their particulars of claim against Staude. The case is also being pursued against Tongaat former CFO Murray Munro and the company’s former finance executive Sean Slabbert.

In one of SA’s biggest scandals since Steinhoff disclosed accounting fraud in December 2017, the company in June 2019 asked the JSE to suspend trade in its shares after an investigation flagged accounting practices that meant its financial statements could not be relied upon.

Tongaat, which traces its roots back to the 1850s, in 2020 initiated civil proceedings against Staude, Munro and Slabbert, demanding R450m from them based on a damning PwC forensic investigation released a year earlier.

The claims against Staude are:

  • Amounts equivalent to the cost Tongatt Hullet incurred in restating certain of its financial statements (R44.6m), and fines imposed by the JSE (R7.5m) and by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (R20m);
  • Monies the second defendant received while employed by Tongaat, comprising his base salary for the financial years 2015 to 2019 (R24.5m), accumulated leave pay (R92,889), pension and medical aid contributions (R3.6m), short-term incentive bonuses for the financial years 2015 to 2017 (R5.9m) and long-term incentive variable pay benefits for the financial years 2015 to 2019 (R10.1m);
  • Certain losses allegedly suffered by Hippo Valley ($3.8m);
  • Certain losses allegedly suffered by Triangle ($4.8m); and 
  • A declarator that Staude is a delinquent director.

Staude and five other former Tongaat executives were last year charged with fraud amounting to R3.5bn. The pretrial proceedings are scheduled for Friday.

According to the provisional indictment, the men acted with a common purpose to commit the crimes between 2015 and 2018 relating to about 69 property deals involving Tongaat Hullett Development.

Tongaat entered voluntary business rescue on October 27 last year after it became unable pay back its lenders.

Judge Koen ordered Tongaat, Hippo Valley, and Triangle to clarify a few matters in their particulars of claim to allow Staude and the two others to conduct their defence:

  • Tongaat and Co must plead clearly whether the amount claimed in respect of external audits relating to the financial years affected by the need for restatement amounts to less, or more, or exactly R44.6m;
  • The companies are required to allege the expenses inappropriately capitalised on the instructions of Staude, and why it is alleged that they were inappropriately capitalised, whether that entails that there was “no sound commercial or accounting basis” for those costs to be capitalised, or some other reason;
  • The companies are also required to plead the costs alleged to have been impermissibly capitalised, when such capitalisation occurred, and the quantum of those costs — the amount of the standard cost and actual cost per hectare, and how these are calculated;
  • Tongaat and Co are required to allege details of each of the sale agreements which were structured in a way to enable Tongaat Hulett Development to conceal material suspensive conditions and to recognise revenue earlier than it ought to have been; to identify the agreements in question, that is when they were concluded, and who the parties to these agreements were; abd
  • The companies are required to identify the terms of the accounting policy that applied and which they allege should be complied with, to identify each of the backdated agreements involved and provide the dates to which each of these agreements were allegedly backdated; and in which financials the proceeds/revenue were wrongly reflected.

Tongaat spokesperson Heidi Geldenhuys said the companies are on track to meet the judge’s deadline.

“They are on track to file on Monday the 20th and will continue with the claims against the directors,” she said.

Tongaat Hulett appoints Dan Marokane as interim CEO

That after Gavin Hudson resigned from the troubled sugar giant in January
Companies
6 days ago

Can Tongaat Hulett be saved?

After revelations in 2019 that it had added R12bn worth of ‘artificial sweetener’ to its accounts, Africa’s largest sugar company has hit the skids. ...
Features
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: Show us the money, Tongaat tells suitors

A consortium of cane growers, hoping to buy the local assets of Tongaat Hulett, Africa’s largest sugar producer, say the business rescue team has ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Nearly 15,000 jobs on the line as Tongaat Hulett misses payment to growers

SA Canegrowers will meet the company’s business rescue practitioners on Wednesday for an update on financial arrangements
Companies
3 months ago

ROB ROSE: Why the banks pulled the plug on Tongaat

Africa’s largest sugar producer is in business rescue and its banks clearly need convincing that it's worth saving
Opinion
3 months ago
