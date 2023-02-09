The local bourse was stronger on Thursday morning, with the global focus on the US Federal Reserve’s future policy moves
Despite the strong start, the profits of steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) — valued at R4.5bn on the JSE — plunged in its 2022 financial year as the war in Ukraine, the slowdown of the Chinese economy, lower commodity prices and other global factors hit profit.
According to the company’s annual results end-December, profit dropped by 60.2% year on year to R2.64bn and profit from operations more than halved to R3.5bn despite revenue edging up as sales volumes declined...
ArcelorMittal SA’s profit more than halved in 2022
Cash generated from operations dropped by 61.2% as global macroeconomic conditions hit the steel producer
