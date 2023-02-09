ArcelorMittal SA plans to become leaner and more efficient

Investors are hoping Sona will be a platform for Ramaphosa to announce firm measures to deal with the energy crisis
Steel major ArcelorMittal SA is planning on consolidating some of its operations to create a leaner and more efficient operation in response to softer prices and low demand, which have battered the group over the past decade.
The company on Thursday reported that profit for the year ended December 31 plunged 60.2% year on year to R2.64bn, on the back of the war in Ukraine, the slowdown of the Chinese economy, lower commodity prices and a plethora of global factors...
