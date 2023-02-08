Sappi reports record first quarter, but warns of challenges ahead

Market welcomes prospect of fewer US rate hikes that would bolster demand amid continued tight supply from Opec
By implementing sustainable environmental, social & governance policies, the country’s miners can contribute to a brighter future for all
The 2Africa project underpins further growth of 4G, the continued rollout of 5G and fixed broadband access
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed the tourism minister’s application for leave to appeal an order stating she could not use race-based criteria to grant relief to tourism businesses ...
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
Drilling for nickel and chrome in DRC’s Kasai region will begin ‘in the next few days’, says Felix Tshisekedi
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
Denis Droppa attended the world launch of the new British off roader in the Scottish Highlands
Paper and pulp business Sappi produced its best first-quarter results in its history, but noted that it expected earnings to normalise in its 2023 financial year after three strong quarters.
The company, valued at R28.9bn on the JSE, added in its first quarter results end-December that the macroeconomic uncertainty, set off by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, is another reason and that its second quarter will most likely be its “most challenging, with a recovery in earnings expected later in the financial year”...
