Sappi reports record first quarter, but warns of challenges ahead

The paper and pulp business has cut its net debt by more than one third year on year

08 February 2023 - 11:26 Nico Gous

Paper and pulp business Sappi produced its best first-quarter results in its history, but noted that it expected earnings to normalise in its 2023 financial year after three strong quarters.

The company, valued at R28.9bn on the JSE, added in its first quarter results end-December that the macroeconomic uncertainty, set off by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, is another reason and that its second quarter will most likely be its “most challenging, with a recovery in earnings expected later in the financial year”...

