Bidcorp surged on Wednesday after the international food-service group said interim earnings would rise by almost a half, bolstered by surging trading momentum in the countries in which it operates.
The group’s share price rose 9% to R390.85 in morning trade on Wednesday — the biggest gain since November 2020 — after announcing that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December are expected to be between 960c and 980c a share, a rise of 43%-49% from the same period a year earlier. ..
Bidcorp flags record earnings as global momentum builds
Forecast headline earnings for the six months to end-December driven by upswing across almost every region in which the group operates
