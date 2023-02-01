Companies / Industrials

Bidcorp flags record earnings as global momentum builds

Forecast headline earnings for the six months to end-December driven by upswing across almost every region in which the group operates

01 February 2023 - 12:31 Michelle Gumede

Bidcorp surged on Wednesday after the international food-service group said interim earnings would rise by almost a half, bolstered by surging trading momentum in the countries in which it operates.

The group’s share price rose 9% to R390.85 in morning trade on Wednesday — the biggest gain since November 2020 — after announcing that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December are expected to be between 960c and 980c a share, a rise of 43%-49% from the same period a year earlier. ..

