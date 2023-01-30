Companies / Industrials

Nampak reduces proposed rights offer to R1.5bn

Nampak says shareholders holding at least 30% of its ordinary shares indicated their requirement for the group to first finalise the new funding package before launching the rights offer

BL Premium
30 January 2023 - 10:38 Andries Mahlangu

Packaging group Nampak has secured an estimated R500m in annual working capital in a move that alleviates its cash crunch and will consequently reduce the quantum of the proposed rights offer to R1.5bn from the initial R2bn.

Nampak, which is labouring under huge debt following its ill-fated expansion into Africa, said it had appointed Metis Strategic Advisors to advise the board and negotiate an equitable new funding package with lenders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.