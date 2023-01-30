Nampak reduces proposed rights offer to R1.5bn

Investors are also cautious before a US Federal Reserve meeting that may spur market volatility
The company has maintained that green cars will contribute to lowering environmental damage ‘only when they come into widespread use’
‘It is what the sound administration of justice, the constitution and my conscience dictate,’ the judge says
EFF leader Julius Malema instructs all eight party deputy mayors to resign
Nampak says shareholders holding at least 30% of its ordinary shares indicated their requirement for the group to first finalise the new funding package before launching the rights offer
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Prices have become so absurdly high that 10 Philippine Airlines flight attendants were caught bringing onions back with them from the Middle East
Despite the growing list of players whose careers were cut short by injuries, they knowingly risk that in the inherently dangerous code
Its monolithic form, narrow passenger cell and broad shoulders evoke the lines of the marque’s first model, the 356 released in 1948
Packaging group Nampak has secured an estimated R500m in annual working capital in a move that alleviates its cash crunch and will consequently reduce the quantum of the proposed rights offer to R1.5bn from the initial R2bn.
Nampak, which is labouring under huge debt following its ill-fated expansion into Africa, said it had appointed Metis Strategic Advisors to advise the board and negotiate an equitable new funding package with lenders...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nampak reduces proposed rights offer to R1.5bn
Nampak says shareholders holding at least 30% of its ordinary shares indicated their requirement for the group to first finalise the new funding package before launching the rights offer
Packaging group Nampak has secured an estimated R500m in annual working capital in a move that alleviates its cash crunch and will consequently reduce the quantum of the proposed rights offer to R1.5bn from the initial R2bn.
Nampak, which is labouring under huge debt following its ill-fated expansion into Africa, said it had appointed Metis Strategic Advisors to advise the board and negotiate an equitable new funding package with lenders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.