Astral Foods warns of big drop in headline earnings as power cuts wreak havoc

The price of producing a chicken now exceeds the selling price by R2/kg, the poultry group said

25 January 2023 - 08:59 Nico Gous

Poultry producer Astral Foods expects a huge drop in its headline earnings in its next half-year results, because of load-shedding as it looks to recover input costs by hiking selling prices.

The company, valued at R6.85bn on the JSE, said in an update on Wednesday headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, will fall by 90% year on year to 142c for the six months end-March...

