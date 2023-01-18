Companies / Industrials

Shareholders put a stop to Nampak rights offer

The packaging giant has postponed its rights offer after taking heed of a concerted push back from some of its bigger shareholders

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 13:35 Marc Hasenfuss

Packaging giant Nampak postponed its rights offer, enabling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Wednesday after taking heed of a concerted push back from some of its bigger shareholders.

Nampak has proposed an “up to” R2bn rights offer to settle at least R1.35bn in debt owed to banks, and to fund an upgrade of one of its key beverage lines...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.