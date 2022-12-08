S&J Industrial Estate certified as first EcoDistrict in Africa

Gone are the days where industrial parks were land populated with unimaginative warehousing facilities.

Having recently acquired world-class green credentials, S&J Industrial Estate has set a new standard for cutting-edge, industrial space as we head into 2023.

With the aftermath of Covid-19 and Russia’s war on Ukraine, many macroeconomists are predicting sluggish global growth in coming months. However, digitalisation, sustainable integrity and deglobalisation may be the big drivers to propel the industrial sector forward.

As a lone beacon of light, double-digit annual growth is forecasted for the e-commerce sector in developed markets such as the US. This global trend should spill into SA where supply chains and tailor-made industrial space play a major role in e-commerce success.

The continued resilience shown in e-commerce sales has resulted in demand for facilities with exceptional connectivity and access to inland ports and national distribution networks. S&J Industrial Estate pre-emptively invested in a comprehensive fibre backbone, allowing tenants to achieve successful omnichannel fulfilment. Real-time data allows distribution companies to identify potential bottlenecks and to take proactive measures to minimise disruptions.

S&J Industrial Estate goes greener for good

Recently, S&J Industrial Estate received accreditation for being the first EcoDistrict in Africa. Co-developed by Redefine Properties and Abland, the estate has gone beyond ticking all sustainable boxes by receiving the accolade in an incredible turnaround time. S&J Industrial Estate is setting the benchmark for industrial spaces in SA.

“To be on the team that has taken land in the undeveloped mining belt in Joburg and converted it into an industrial estate recognised as an EcoDistrict is exciting and a great achievement for all involved,” says Chris Roberg, director of Abland.