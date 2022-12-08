S&J Industrial Estate certified as first EcoDistrict in Africa
Setting the benchmark for industrial spaces in SA, the park has curated landscaping, solar solutions, backup power and water, and sophisticated security systems in place
Gone are the days where industrial parks were land populated with unimaginative warehousing facilities.
Having recently acquired world-class green credentials, S&J Industrial Estate has set a new standard for cutting-edge, industrial space as we head into 2023.
With the aftermath of Covid-19 and Russia’s war on Ukraine, many macroeconomists are predicting sluggish global growth in coming months. However, digitalisation, sustainable integrity and deglobalisation may be the big drivers to propel the industrial sector forward.
As a lone beacon of light, double-digit annual growth is forecasted for the e-commerce sector in developed markets such as the US. This global trend should spill into SA where supply chains and tailor-made industrial space play a major role in e-commerce success.
The continued resilience shown in e-commerce sales has resulted in demand for facilities with exceptional connectivity and access to inland ports and national distribution networks. S&J Industrial Estate pre-emptively invested in a comprehensive fibre backbone, allowing tenants to achieve successful omnichannel fulfilment. Real-time data allows distribution companies to identify potential bottlenecks and to take proactive measures to minimise disruptions.
S&J Industrial Estate goes greener for good
Recently, S&J Industrial Estate received accreditation for being the first EcoDistrict in Africa. Co-developed by Redefine Properties and Abland, the estate has gone beyond ticking all sustainable boxes by receiving the accolade in an incredible turnaround time. S&J Industrial Estate is setting the benchmark for industrial spaces in SA.
“To be on the team that has taken land in the undeveloped mining belt in Joburg and converted it into an industrial estate recognised as an EcoDistrict is exciting and a great achievement for all involved,” says Chris Roberg, director of Abland.
S&J is rejuvenating its precinct with curated landscaping while providing state-of-the-art solar solutions for the park. Backup power and water systems are integrated at a building design level to safeguard businesses and maintain operational efficiency during service outages. Estate security includes 24-hour access-controlled gatehouses in camera-monitored areas, with on-site response teams and tenant and visitor’s biometric access control.
Taking logistics and warehousing further
S&J Industrial Estate is visible from the N3 highway and located between the Geldenhuys and Elands interchanges in Joburg. Its prime location connects businesses to an array of major distribution networks and links easily to OR Tambo International Airport and inland ports — offering ease of accessibility to national and cross-border road freight.
Deal structures with S&J Industrial Estate are conveniently flexible with the option of land sales, develop-to-lease, joint venture and turnkey development solutions. Stands are available from 1ha and development designs can be prepared by the skilled teams.
To date, land sales and leases will allow for more than 350,000m2 of development, with 60,000m² developed and 30,000m² under development. Tenants on site include global mining tech company Imdex, Incomati Warehousing & Distribution, MIT Auto Parts, motor spare distributors Sparepro and Isuzu SA.
Geared for a continued surge in the e-commerce sector while having impeccable sustainability measures, S&J aims to surpass traditional industrial parks in its approach to facilitating tenant needs. The estate is bound to welcome more industry sector tenants and owners through its doors in 2023.
This article was paid for by S&J Industrial Estate.