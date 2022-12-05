Companies / Industrials

Nampak suffers big losses in forex as debt pile grows

The packaging company’s push into the rest of the continent has resulted in a debt pile of R5.2bn by end-September

05 December 2022 - 12:46 Nico Gous

The profit of packaging company Nampak plunged in its 2022 year as it experienced big losses in forex despite revenue increasing more than one fifth as it faces a mounting debt pile.

The company, valued at R1.06bn on the JSE, reported on Monday in its annual results to end-September that its profit plunged 106.9% to a loss of R26m for the year...

