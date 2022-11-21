Traders are tentatively bullish on the greenback after hawkish comments from Bank members last week that is weighing on the bullion, analyst says
Barloworld will unbundle its stake in car-hire firm Avis SA and list its car rental and leasing business, which includes Avis and Budget, separately on the JSE as the Zeda Group next month.
The deal was finally confirmed on Monday in the annual results of the diversified industrial group for the year to end-September...
Barloworld to list Avis as a new business in December
Barloworld to list Avis as a new business in December
