Barloworld to list Avis as a new business in December

The diversified industrial group will unbundle its stake in the car-hire firm and list its car rental and leasing business as the Zeda Group

21 November 2022 - 08:51 Nico Gous

Barloworld will unbundle its stake in car-hire firm Avis SA and list its car rental and leasing business, which includes Avis and Budget, separately on the JSE as the Zeda Group next month.

The deal was finally confirmed on Monday in the annual results of the diversified industrial group for the year to end-September...

