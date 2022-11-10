×

Companies / Industrials

Sappi resumes dividend payout as profit surges

The pulp and packaging company says performance improved performance in 2022, despite several headwinds

10 November 2022 - 10:30 Nico Gous

Pulp and packaging company Sappi resumed paying out dividends after an improved performance in its 2022 year, despite several headwinds.

The company, valued at R30.26bn on the JSE, declared a dividend of $0.15 (R2.67) per share in the year to end-September as its net profit surged from $13m (R231m) to $536m (R9.52bn) year on year...

