Pulp and packaging company Sappi resumed paying out dividends after an improved performance in its 2022 year, despite several headwinds.
The company, valued at R30.26bn on the JSE, declared a dividend of $0.15 (R2.67) per share in the year to end-September as its net profit surged from $13m (R231m) to $536m (R9.52bn) year on year...
Sappi resumes dividend payout as profit surges
