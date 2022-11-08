Murray & Roberts to sell stake in subsidiary Clough

Investors hope Beijing will ease zero-Covid policy and reopen to world
The Canadian miner’s shareholders vote on November 21 on the existing Gold Fields offer
Analysts say party is out of fresh ideas as it returns to issues debated at previous conference
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Working capital needs of Australian subsidiary have become ‘urgent’
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
Highest level of flights into areas near Taiwan in past three months
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) is set to sell its full stake in its Australian subsidiary Clough to multinational Italian industrial group Webuild as Clough’s working capital needs has “become increasingly urgent”.
This comes after the company, valued at R2.06bn on the JSE, said in October that the group’s working capital requirements are acute in its energy, resources & infrastructure (ERI) platform, where the cash flows of projects have been affected by Covid-related disruptions, and extra working capital is needed because of deteriorating margins its Traveler petrochemicals project in the US and the Waitsia onshore gas project in Australia...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Murray & Roberts to sell stake in subsidiary Clough
Engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) is set to sell its full stake in its Australian subsidiary Clough to multinational Italian industrial group Webuild as Clough’s working capital needs has “become increasingly urgent”.
This comes after the company, valued at R2.06bn on the JSE, said in October that the group’s working capital requirements are acute in its energy, resources & infrastructure (ERI) platform, where the cash flows of projects have been affected by Covid-related disruptions, and extra working capital is needed because of deteriorating margins its Traveler petrochemicals project in the US and the Waitsia onshore gas project in Australia...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.