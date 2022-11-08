×

Companies / Industrials

Murray & Roberts to sell stake in subsidiary Clough

BL Premium
08 November 2022 - 08:54 Nico Gous

Engineering group Murray & Roberts (M&R) is set to sell its full stake in its Australian subsidiary Clough to multinational Italian industrial group Webuild as Clough’s working capital needs has “become increasingly urgent”.

This comes after the company, valued at R2.06bn on the JSE, said in October that the group’s working capital requirements are acute in its energy, resources & infrastructure (ERI) platform, where the cash flows of projects have been affected by Covid-related disruptions, and extra working capital is needed because of deteriorating margins its Traveler petrochemicals project in the US and the Waitsia onshore gas project in Australia...

