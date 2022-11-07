×

Companies / Industrials

Raubex ups dividend as it benefits from road projects

Revenue of the construction and materials group jumped almost a quarter year on year to R7.38bn

07 November 2022 - 09:10 Nico Gous

Construction and materials group Raubex upped its interim dividend more than one-tenth as its revenue was propped up by increased activity on the Sanral projects in KwaZulu-Natal, the Beitbridge Border Post project and the chrome producer Bauba Resources it recently acquired.

The company, valued at R5.43bn on the JSE, declared an interim dividend of 53c per share on Monday in the results for the six months end-August...

