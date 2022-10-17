US earnings season is set to gain momentum this week with investors watching for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing at Absa Relationship Banking.
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Ninety One report says many carbon-neutral portfolios do little to tackle climate change
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Murray & Roberts (M&R) lost more than a third of its market value on Monday after the iconic construction and engineering group forecast a loss in the six months to the end of December, catching the markets off guard.
The shares plummeted as much as 41%, the worst on record, before coming back slightly to trade 37% lower at R4.15 by midday, giving it a market valuation of R1.8bn...
M&R shares plunge on warning of loss in half-year results
Disruptions in supply chains and delays in project milestone payments persist with a number of projects progressing slower than planned
