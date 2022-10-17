×

M&R shares plunge on warning of loss in half-year results

Disruptions in supply chains and delays in project milestone payments persist with a number of projects progressing slower than planned

17 October 2022 - 14:44 Michelle Gumede

Murray & Roberts (M&R) lost more than a third of its market value on Monday after the iconic construction and engineering group forecast a loss in the six months to the end of December, catching the markets off guard.

The shares plummeted as much as 41%, the worst on record, before coming back slightly to trade 37% lower at R4.15 by midday, giving it a market valuation of R1.8bn...

