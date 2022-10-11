US fines Hyundai and Kia car parts supplier for child labour violations

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
New York — US authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to carmakers Hyundai Motor and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the department of labor and the Alabama department of labor said on Tuesday.
In August, authorities accused Alexander City, Alabama-based SL Alabama in federal court of violating child labour laws.
The action against SL Alabama, which supplies lights and mirrors for Hyundai and Kia assembly plants in the US south, came following a July news report that documented child labour practices at another car parts supplier in the state, Hyundai-owned Smart Alabama.
The US department said in a release that workers aged between 13 and 15 were found at the SL Alabama plant and said it had fined the company, a unit of Korea’s SL Corporation, about $30,000. SL Alabama agreed to implement new monitoring and training programmes, the federal regulator said. The department said it also obtained a court order to prevent the plant from “shipping or delivering” any goods produced in violation of federal child labour laws.
“Our investigation found SL Alabama engaged in oppressive child labour,” said Kenneth Stripling, the department’s wage and hours division director in Birmingham, Alabama, in the statement.
In a separate statement on Tuesday, Alabama’s labor department said it had levied about $35,000 in total in civil penalties on SL Alabama and JK USA, a temporary labour recruiting firm. JK USA employed five minors between the ages of 13 and 16 at the plant.
SL Alabama said in a statement that a staffing agency had furnished some employees to the plant who were not old enough to work there. SL said it had co-operated with regulators, terminated its relationship with the staffing firm, agreed to fines and other corrective actions, and replaced the president of the facility.
SL “has never knowingly employed minors to work at any of its facilities”, the company said. JK USA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Regulators said plant operators are accountable for child labour violations even when unauthorised employees are brought in by third-party recruiting firms.
“Employers are responsible for knowing who is working in their facilities,” the department statement said.
Regulators did not accuse Hyundai and Kia of wrongdoing in the case.
Reuters
