S&J Industrial Estate —geared to meet industrial energy demands

The precinct is powered by innovative energy solutions such as backup electricity and water systems to safeguard businesses and maintain operational efficiency during service outages
A turbulent start to the year and ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe have placed a severe strain on the world’s energy markets.
To make matters worse, it happened just as the global economy was on the verge of significant strides in transitioning to renewables. As a result, some countries have been forced to fire up old coal plants, prompting concerns the energy crunch is a big step back in pursuing a greener future.
The answer to solving this problem does not require adding fossil fuels to an already constrained grid. Instead, businesses should gear their efforts towards implementing more sustainable (alternative) energy solutions.
SA is the first country in the world to make it mandatory for businesses to hold energy performance certificates. The objective in obliging building owners to obtain EPCs is to make them aware of their energy consumption and to encourage energy-efficient working environments.
S&J Industrial Estate is a prime example of an industrial space aiming to offset reliance on the national grid through state-of-the-art solar solutions.
Backup electricity and water systems are integrated at a building design level to safeguard businesses and maintain operational efficiency during service outages.
Located in the southeastern corridor of Gauteng, S&J Ecodistrict is an urban development that incorporates living infrastructure, fibre connectivity and health and wellbeing into the precinct design.
S&J Industrial Estate supports the City of Ekurhuleni’s commitment to limiting a global temperature rise to below 1.5℃, and being actively engaged with Ekurhuleni in improving transport and urban planning in and around S&J.
The company understands that each business has unique energy and ownership requirements. Through turnkey solutions for the outright purchase of land and bespoke develop-to-rent facilities, S&J offers tailored backup power and water solutions to meet operational needs. A secure and stable energy supply enables businesses to embrace innovation in the 4IR.
While there’s no indication as to when the energy crisis in Europe will dissipate, locally, changemakers are turning to sustainable energy solutions under the warm African sun. S&J Industrial Estate is collaborating with best-in-class service providers to model efficient property solutions as its common purpose to business stakeholders.
