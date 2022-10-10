S&J Industrial Estate —geared to meet industrial energy demands

A turbulent start to the year and ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe have placed a severe strain on the world’s energy markets.

To make matters worse, it happened just as the global economy was on the verge of significant strides in transitioning to renewables. As a result, some countries have been forced to fire up old coal plants, prompting concerns the energy crunch is a big step back in pursuing a greener future.

The answer to solving this problem does not require adding fossil fuels to an already constrained grid. Instead, businesses should gear their efforts towards implementing more sustainable (alternative) energy solutions.

SA is the first country in the world to make it mandatory for businesses to hold energy performance certificates. The objective in obliging building owners to obtain EPCs is to make them aware of their energy consumption and to encourage energy-efficient working environments.

S&J Industrial Estate is a prime example of an industrial space aiming to offset reliance on the national grid through state-of-the-art solar solutions.