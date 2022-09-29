×

Companies / Industrials

Sappi selling three of its mills in Europe for €272m

The pulp-and-paper producer wants to reduce its exposure to the graphic-paper segment

29 September 2022 - 09:45 Nico Gous

Pulp-and-paper producer Sappi is selling three of its mills in Europe as it looks to reduce its exposure to the graphic-paper segment overall and focus on the commercial print market on the continent.

The R25.76bn company announced on Thursday that the three mills, which form part of the European Graphic Paper segment of the business, will be sold to the pan-European multi-asset manager group Aurelius Investment Lux One S.à.r.l. for €272m (R4.73bn)...

