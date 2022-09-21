×

York Timbers’ profit plunge after turbulent year

SA’s largest solid-wood processor looks to diversify its earnings base away from SA

21 September 2022 - 09:23 Nico Gous

The profits of forestry and sawmill company York Timbers fell by close to four-fifths in 2022 in a year marred by floods, strikes and leadership changes.

The R838m company reported on Wednesday that its profit for the year shrunk by 78.75% to R29.13m in what it called a “challenging” period...

