The profits of forestry and sawmill company York Timbers fell by close to four-fifths in 2022 in a year marred by floods, strikes and leadership changes.
The R838m company reported on Wednesday that its profit for the year shrunk by 78.75% to R29.13m in what it called a “challenging” period...
York Timbers’ profit plunge after turbulent year
SA’s largest solid-wood processor looks to diversify its earnings base away from SA
