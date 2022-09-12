×

Construction sector recovers as it shrugs off myriad of problems

Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy

12 September 2022 - 09:04 Nico Gous

The construction sector shrugged off the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, strikes at major mining companies, weaker prices for precious metals and iron ore, load-shedding and higher fuel costs as it recovered in the second quarter, according to the latest Afrimat construction index (ACI) released on Monday.

The ACI increased 2.4% from the first quarter of the year as the construction sector increased the value added to the economy by 4.1% in real terms, according to economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the ACI on behalf of the JSE-listed open-pit miner...

