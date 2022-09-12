×

Companies / Industrials

COMPETITION COMMISSION

ArcelorMittal starts paying off R1.5bn cartel fine

A payment plan agreed with the commission staggers the payments for the remaining portion of the administrative penalty

12 September 2022 - 23:07 Michelle Gumede

Steel giant ArcelorMittal SA (AMSA) on Monday announced it had paid the first tranche of its outstanding penalty set by the Competition Commission six years ago, saying it will settle the full amount by 2028.

AMSA, which admitted to having been involved in steel and scrap metal cartels, was fined R1.5bn in 2016 for engaging in collusion by fixing prices and discounts, allocating customers and sharing commercially sensitive information...

