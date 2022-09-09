The ECB raised rates by a record 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes to fight inflation
Publishing group Caxton more than doubled its headline earnings, growing its market share across the board as higher advertising spend boosted its newspaper business and its flagship newspaper, The Citizen, became profitable again.
“This is a commendable performance in the face of the decline in circulation revenue, which was offset by increased digital and advertising spend. The Citizen has managed to capture the dominant share in the legal advertising market and has proved to be popular among Gauteng readership mainly because of the impartial and excellent news coverage,” the company said on Friday in the results for the year to end-June...
Caxton doubles headline earnings and grows market share
More inserts from retailers, national advertising revenue growing 13% and that of local advertising jumping nearly one-tenth lifted Caxton’s local newspaper business
