Builders goes local with relaunch of its branded cement
Boasting a low carbon footprint, multipurpose Builders Cement will be available exclusively in Builders stores nationwide from the end of August
Builders, one of SA’s leading DIY retailers, will officially relaunch its Builders Cement nationwide at the end of August 2022. Available exclusively at all Builders stores, this local cement brand offers customers quality and value, while also being an environmentally friendly product.
Builders marketing operations manager Munier Solomon says: “We know how much our customers trust the quality of our private brand products and that, combined with our favourable pricing structure and local manufacturing, makes Builders Cement the right product choice for South Africans.
“Another factor is that this cement can be used for a variety of applications as it is a multipurpose cement. These include road projects, general building, brick-working, concrete pot manufacturing and other art interests such as sculpture.”
Builders partners with local manufacturer
To supply the cement, Builders has partnered with local cement manufacturer, Cemza, which is based in the Eastern Cape.
There will be two locally produced variants available to customers at all Builders stores, both of which comply with the ISO 9001 and 14001 standards. The 32.5N bag will be available to start with and can be used for several applications, including domestic concrete work to large building projects, as well as being cost effective for all masonry and plaster applications. A key feature is the fineness of this product, which improves workability and cohesion.
Later in the year Builders will roll out the 42.5N, which can be used for domestic general use and major developments, building projects, civil and construction concrete, mortar and plaster applications.
“The current cement landscape provides Builders with a strategic role to play due to the competitive market and pricing strategy in the industry, as the demand for core construction products continues to increase across the commercial, property and infrastructure sectors,” says Solomon. “Our capability — to produce high volumes at an affordable price — means all customers can reduce their operational costs without compromising on the quality. Through our partnership with Cemza, we can also guarantee consistent supply.”
Builders Cement is easy on the environment
Concrete is the most consumed substance after water, and it requires high amounts of energy to produce. The environmental impact results in a carbon footprint that accounts for about 5%-8% of global CO2 emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
Cemza’s products have the lowest carbon footprint compared to other local manufacturers. With zero CO2 emissions for clinker production (the backbone of cement production), Cemza has the most advanced and efficient grinding mill in the country which is enhanced by slag substitution of anything between 50%-70% in its products. This makes Builders Cement an environmentally-friendly product.
In addition, it is an innovative offering for customers and businesses which face high operational costs and price increases across the construction sector. As it is produced locally, it offers better value for customers by saving them money and time.
This article was paid for by Builders.