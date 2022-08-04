Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob to retire in September

The illusion that decades-high inflation will be transitory is now firmly gone as fuel bills surge and firms have difficulty finding staff, one analyst says
With global fuel and food prices spiking and poor households struggling to survive, it’s certainly time to open up the debate
Toyota remains tops despite its flooded factory, while Chery delivers a surprise
The former MP says he will be joining others to explore the possibility of a new alternative
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Headwinds likely to persist as costs remain elevated, with some easing brought about by Ukraine grain deal
The northern and central stretches are showing the largest amount of coral cover in 36 years
Candice Lill in cross-country cycling as well as Victoria van der Merwe and Desiree Levin in the para bowls pairs bag gongs
The 8.0-litre W16 engine has been propelling Bugatti’s hyper sports cars for almost 20 years
Aluminium group Hulamin says CEO Richard Jacob is set to retire at the end of September after 12 years at the helm.
Jacob joined Hulamin more than three decades ago, and independent non-executive board member Geoff Watson will serve as interim CEO as the company looks for a replacement.
Watson has broad global experience spanning China, Russia, the US and Africa, including executive positions at Alcoa Kaal Australia and UC Rusal, the company said in a statement.
Pietermaritzburg-based Hulamin, valued at R830m on the JSE, buys primary aluminium and supplies a range of high-value, niche rolled products and complex extrusions. Aluminium rolling — the uses of which includes cans — accounts for most of revenue.
Hulamin has been benefiting from growing global can demand over the past two to three years, while in SA, demand has been given another bump from a local glass shortage.
The group’s shares have, however, come under pressure in 2022, having fallen 44%. On June 6, its share crashed more than a quarter, its worst day since listing in 2007, after a potential suitor pulled out of a deal to buy the business.
Hulamin first put out a cautionary announcement in October 2021 without giving details of the potential sale, and the shares have still risen more than 150% on a two-year basis.
“The board thanks Richard for his loyalty, commitment and leadership and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” Hulamin said on Thursday.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob to retire in September
Aluminium group Hulamin says CEO Richard Jacob is set to retire at the end of September after 12 years at the helm.
Jacob joined Hulamin more than three decades ago, and independent non-executive board member Geoff Watson will serve as interim CEO as the company looks for a replacement.
Watson has broad global experience spanning China, Russia, the US and Africa, including executive positions at Alcoa Kaal Australia and UC Rusal, the company said in a statement.
Pietermaritzburg-based Hulamin, valued at R830m on the JSE, buys primary aluminium and supplies a range of high-value, niche rolled products and complex extrusions. Aluminium rolling — the uses of which includes cans — accounts for most of revenue.
Hulamin has been benefiting from growing global can demand over the past two to three years, while in SA, demand has been given another bump from a local glass shortage.
The group’s shares have, however, come under pressure in 2022, having fallen 44%. On June 6, its share crashed more than a quarter, its worst day since listing in 2007, after a potential suitor pulled out of a deal to buy the business.
Hulamin first put out a cautionary announcement in October 2021 without giving details of the potential sale, and the shares have still risen more than 150% on a two-year basis.
“The board thanks Richard for his loyalty, commitment and leadership and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” Hulamin said on Thursday.
gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za
MARC HASENFUSS: The Hulamin horror show
Hulamin’s share price tumbles as takeover deal crumbles
Nampak’s growth is a juggling act for CEO Erik Smuts
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Hulamin upbeat over healthy order book, but scraps dividend as metal prices ...
Hulamin rockets after issuing cautionary
Hulamin lauds import duty on rolled aluminium
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.