Companies / Industrials

Caxton finally integrates Amcor after nod from authorities

03 August 2022 - 20:34 Nico Gous

Competition authorities have finally given printing and publishing group Caxton the nod to buy packaging specialist Amcor’s operations and properties in Cape Town and Gqeberha for R90m, as part of its strategy to grow its business and gain market share in that sector.

The deal, which was first announced in April, got unconditional approval from regulators at the end of July and was implemented on Monday...

